Tara Sutaria keeps things effortless and comfy as she steps out in a monochromatic outfit; Yay or Nay?

Tara Sutaria keeps things comfy as she steps out for an ad shoot in the city.

The Student of the Year 2 actress, Tara Sutaria has been making quite a lot of buzz lately. The actress who returned from her exotic trip a few days ago is back to work. Sutaria who was there with her beau, Aadar Jain made sure to make us envious of her trip by the blue waters. With the new year just starting, it looks like she's back in business as she gets spotted out and about in the city.

The actress who stepped out for an ad shoot looked every bit effortless especially when it comes to her style. She surely knows her way around a casual ensemble and yesterday proved to be enough proof of that. She chose to keep things simple and monochromatic in a pair of black jogger pants which was definitely a comfy choice. She styled it with a matching cropped tee that showed enough of her toned midriff. Keeping the monochromatic essence Alice, she chose for black kicks that added a sporty touch to the look while a purse served as a perfect arm candy.

While the look was a casual one, Ms Sutaria was out in full glam considering she was headed to the shoot. A perfect base, blushed cheeks, brushed in eyebrows, a neutral-toned eyeshadow and nude lips made for a stunning makeup look. She then let her long brown mane down in soft curls.

We like it when celebs dress down from their usual glamorous attires and Tara Sutaria is one of the few people who does it right! What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :viral bhayani

