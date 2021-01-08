Tara Sutaria keeps things stylish but not without her trusted Chanel sling as she steps out; Yay or Nay?

Tara Sutaria keeps things casual as she steps out in the city but not without her expensive Chanel bag. Check it out

Tara Sutaria is back at work after an exotic vacation with her beau, Aadar Jain in the Maldives. While nothing compares to a beachy wardrobe by the blue waters, the Student of the Year 2 actress is definitely making up for it with her chic casual ensembles. The actress was spotted just yesterday in a monochromatic look and today she’s back at it again with her chic casuals.

Ms Sutaria was spotted outside a dubbing studio today and for her a workday ahead of her she chose to keep things comfy in a black cropped sweater. The black wonder showed enough of her toned mid-riff while she picked up a pair of grey high-waisted denim that bore a skinny fit and hemmed right above her knees. She then matched her sweater with her kicks that gave off a sporty touch to the look. Adding that extra bit of oomph to the look, she chose to cover her face with big black sunglasses that covered most of her face. She then let her hair down in soft waves while her trusted black Chanel sling served as perfect arm candy.

We loved the way the actress styled her casuals in a chic way and proved that picking out pieces from the same colour family often helps! What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

viral bhayani

