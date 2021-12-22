Tara Sutaria kept her airport style winter friendly with a jumper & her Coach tote bag looks fab: Yay or Nay?

It's been a cold month and as days pass by, we've got our wardrobes racked up with fuzzy outfits that have us immune to the beauty of warmth. As the weather continues to call for sweaters, jackets, and more, let's show you how bundling up can be the chicest, comfiest, and easiest because we found a reference that you'll stay fixated on for the coolest days ahead.

Tara Sutaria is too busy slaying and we're loving how she's feeding our style fantasies. Too many to keep up with but we can't get enough of how simple and noteworthy it looks. It was recently her biker shorts look that appealed to our sporty-chic mood and now there's a trendy girl look we can't seem to forget. Fresh inspiration poured in from the airport and girl, we are fans of the 26-year-old who's making our hearts "Tadap" with her style over and over again.

If you've forgotten your white denim pants in the name of sweatpants and joggers, pull it out and don one to create an immaculate look. She loves white outfits and it's only fair to say she's got another look wonderfully right. Tara picked out a neutral-toned jumper that bore a V-neck, full sleeves, and a cropped hem that had the ripped effect. She put this together with natty skinny-fit jeans that cropped right above her ankles. We all have a no-accessory look that is up to no good, and don't we know Tara owns a fabulous roster of bags. Her colour block tote bag from Coach looks like a worth-it-steal that can hoard up beyond your essentials. She threw black shoes, a pretty pearl bracelet, gold hoop earrings, and oversized sunnies into her jet-set look. We saw a high hair bun and matte makeup look which looked great on her as usual.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Year Ender 2021: From Prada, Jacquemus to Gucci; 11 bags Khushi Kapoor banked upon the most this year



