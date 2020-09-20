Tara Sutaria, Kiara Advani to Alia Bhatt: 8 Times celebrities proved that brown does not mean boring 

When it comes to colours, brown is often seen as unwelcome and unflattering and considered one of the most boring shades. This hasn't stopped celebrities from sporting brown pants and turning them into the most fun looks.

But this hasn't stopped designers from creating outfits in the shade and fashionistas and celebrities sporting it when they can however they can.

Truth of the matter is that brown goes well with a wide array of shades making for a mix of formal and casual wear when styled well. The tricky part though, is styling different shades of brown. Take a look at how our celebrities have done it so far!

Tara Sutaria

One of the most stylish looks so far, was Tara Sutaria's look that she styled with formal brown high-waisted pants and a simple clean white tee tucked into them. Complete with black pumps and a matching shoulder bag, Tara made a strong case for power dressing.

Kiara Advani

Taking the trendy route, Kiara styled her brown high-waisted paperboy pants with a neon bodysuit while promoting Kabir Singh. Large golden hoop earrings and transparent block heels completed the actress' look.



Keeping it chic, Alia sported a pair of tan brown high waisted pants with an attached belt and styled it with a cold shoulder lacy top with a deep v-neck. Muted tone stilettos and her hair pulled back into a neat bun, away from her face completed the diva's look.

Kriti Sanon

Also hopping on the bandwagon was Kriti Sanon. She also opted for comfortable high-waisted paperbag pants with large pockets and styled it with an oversized white jumper with puffy sleeves. To accessorise, she wore white sneakers and matched her black sunnies with a black bag.

Ananya Panday

You know that a style is trending when it is sported at the airport. Ananya Panday showed us how to sport tan pants in the most millennial way, with a simple white crop top. Complete with sneakers and a tote bag, we are digging this fuss-free look.



The queen of airport looks, Deepika Padukone also sported brown pants with a similar hued turtleneck sweater giving us lessons on monotone dressing. Complete with sneakers, dark sunnies and a shoulder bag, this airport look is something we can't wait to recreate.



If there is an actress who knows how to sport the trickiest of looks, it has to be Anushka Sharma. For the promotions of Zero, Sharma wore a pair of high-waisted corduroy pants giving us lessons on androgynous styling. Complete with a white shirt and black tie and a red jacket to top it off, this trendy look is just something else!



Giving a twist to her look, Shraddha Kapoor opted for a brown jumpsuit with unusual pants. Her Bodice jumpsuit featured flared pants with multiple white pleats for a boxy effect. Safe to say, Shraddha pulled it off well!

Which pair of brown pants is your favourite? And who according to you styled it the best? Comment below and let us know.

