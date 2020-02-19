Tara Sutaria, Kiara Advani to Shraddha Kapoor: THESE looks from the day gone by are pure gold

From the dhak-dhak girl of Bollywood to Bhumi Pednekar, all the stunning looks that went down yesterday are worth a glimpse. Take a look!

With every passing day the leading divas of Bollywood are getting better and better at their fashion game. Be it for a red carpet event or a quick gym run, they always put their best foot forward. Yesterday was a delight for any fashion aficionado. From Tara Sutaria’s golden glittery number to ’s yellow mellow simple number, our beloved divas are on a roll. So we took the liberty of breaking down all the stunning looks from the day gone by hoping it would leave you with ample inspiration. You are welcome!

Tara Sutaria

The stunner, Tara Sutaria has one of a kind sartorial choices. The Student Of The Year 3 star opted for a drenched in sequin number by Falguni Shane Peacock. The mini dress featured golden sequin lines running on a creamish white background with golden beaded danglers. The deep v-neck dress also featured a sash and long sleeves with a little puff on the shoulders. Tara completed her look with a pair of golden strappy heels. The diva kept her glam neutral, filled in her brows, wore ample highlighter on her cheekbones and an orangish nude lip colour. She curled her locks and let them down fluently.

Shraddha Kapoor

For promoting her latest feature Baaghi 3, Shraddha Kapoor opted for a sunshine yellow satin dress by Ankita Studio. The dress featured thin straps and inverted V ruched detailing. Furthermore the dress cascaded in a light flare and ended right below her knees. The diva topped off her look with a pair of white pumps and big silver hoops. For her glam look, Shraddha wore a thin base of makeup with ample blush and pink lip colour. She side-swept her brown locks and completed her look.

Bhumi Pednekar

The Pati Patni Aur Woh star opted for a sequin loaded lilac dress for an event yesterday. The halter neck dress had one long billowing sleeve and an asymmetrical hemline. The flowy dress featured a knot detailing at the waistline. Bhumi paired her dress with open-toe beige heels. For her glam look, she wore a face full of makeup with lilac eye makeup, pink lips and rosy blush on her cheekbones.

Kiara Advani

For the trailer launch of her latest feature Guilty, Kiara Advani opted for a stunning black number by Kalmanovich. The body sculpting dress had cut out detailing at the waist and finished a few inches above her ankle. The dress featured puffy organza sleeves with silver starry motifs on it. Kiara kept it simple by pairing her dress with black heels. Rocking that ‘no makeup’ look and parting her sleek black hair, she topped off her look.

For a wedding yesterday the dhak-dhak girl of Bollywood wore a heavily embellished flesh tint lehenga. The high waisted lehenga was laded with golden embellishments all over it. The full sleeves blouse featured a v-neckline and golden embellishments. Furthermore the blouse culminated in a sheer floor length panel with elaborated golden thread embroidery. The star pulled back her hair in a bun and wore statement earrings. Madhuri Dixit wore a thin layer of makeup and a bold burgundy lip colour.

Which look from the day gone by is your favorite? Comment below and let us know.

For more on Fashion and Beauty, follow @pinkvillafashion

Read More