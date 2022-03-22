Tara Sutaria, Kriti Sanon to Malaika Arora: 5 Divas who proved glam is all we need in House of CB dresses

We're currently marching on taking romantic dresses out on a spin bandwagon and with stars bringing some head-turning looks at the forefront, we're falling hard on making a statement and this is something we aren't ready to leave behind. Celebrity stunners have taken House of CB's dresses out proving glamour is simply easy to get our hands-on. If you too want to approach the same streak of beautiful dresses, here are your style tips.

Malaika Arora

Making white look sexy and how Mala was styled by Tanya Ghavri in a strappy white corset dress with a thigh-high slit and a plunging neckline. Her gown was styled with an oversized checkered beige and green trench coat, pointed-toe pumps, and gold accessories.

Khushi Kapoor

Ain't nobody as pretty in pink as this beauty. The 21-year-old made for a jaw-dropping look in the Charmaine blush satin corset number that featured noodle straps and a cowl neckline. It looked a lot appealing with accessories like hoop earrings, finger rings, and matching heels.

Kriti Sanon

It's never too late to sweeten your style day with chocolate. Here's the brown Talya strappy dress with a sweetheart neckline, a gather-detailed placed on the bust, and an asymmetrical hemline that agrees with the glam of the ruched skirt. She kept it perfect with a lariat necklace and rings.

Tara Sutaria

Oh, she's the biggest fan of white ensembles. The Tadap actress lives in these every day and this is the dress we want to take out for a date as soon as possible. The knee-length satin number came with a corset detail same as Khushi's but Tara's straps were tucked in and accessorised with pointed-toe embellished pumps and earrings.

Madhuri Dixit

We saved the best for our favourite i.e., The black dress. This strappy midi dress was curated with vegan leather and look at how effortlessly it can steal anybody's heart. The starlet's look was rounded out with pointed-toe embellished heels and hoop earrings.

Which star's look is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

