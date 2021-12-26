Tara Sutaria looked chic in a white bodycon Club L London dress for Christmas brunch: Yay or Nay?

Tara Sutaria is undoubtedly one of the most gorgeous stars in Bollywood today. The Tadap actress nails every outfit without even trying. From ethnic Indian outfits to stylish western ones, she manages to look good in them all. With a penchant for neutral tones, the actress' wardrobe is filled with basic shades of white, black and nude.

Looking striking on Christmas, for the annual Kapoor Christmas brunch, Tara Sutaria stepped out in a maxi white bodycon dress from Club L London. Her strapless number hugged her hourglass figure and showed off her curves. It also featured a slit at the back that enabled her to walk easily. A pair of neutral-tone glamorous pumps and a simple statement ring were the key accessories to her look.

Tara's makeup was what she usually goes by. Poker-straight, centre-parted hair with face-framing layers, filled-in brows, shimmery eyeshadow, rose-tinted cheeks and lots of highlighter to top it off and accentuate her features.

Tara posed beside boyfriend Aadar Jain who was dressed in a casual floral button-down shirt, white pants and comfortable loafers. Others at the brunch included Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan with their kids Jeh and Taimur, Karisma Kapoor and her mother, Ranbir and mother Neetu Kapoor.

What are your thoughts on Tara Sutaria's maxi white bodycon dress? Do you think the outfit did justice to her? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

