Tara Sutaria looks alluring in a corset top & baggy pants by Polite Society; Yay or Nay?

With her mesmerising smile, glowing eyes and flawless face, Tara Suataria has won our hearts. Her fashion choices are number one is making our hearts race and with the ease she carries out each look makes her even more attractive.Tadap promotions are going in full swing and the diva’s style is setting a new bar with glamour and grace. From silk kurta sets, risque satin dresses to leather co-ord sets, Tara is back with her awe-inspiring fashion game. She recently posted a series of pictures looking modish in white offbeat outfit and the netizens are all hearts.

Tara Sutaria picked out a cream corset top and baggy pants from Polite Society. Her ‘impolite corset’ set is worth Rs 4,800 and is available in cream and navy hues. Her bustier corset top featured a contrasting black drawstring detailing at the front and adjustable eyelet opening at the back. The strapless top hugged her and gave a sensuous feel to her style. She teamed it with matching cotton-denim pants and black boots giving a cowgirl look with her messy brunette curly hair. She styled the strapless look up in a minimal way with white hoop earrings, cat eye shades and rings. Her ravishing look was completed with complimenting makeup with nude glossy lips, mascara laden lashes, shimmery eyeshadow and blushed cheeks.

The SOTY 2 actress’ hot shot look was styled well to give oomph to her toned figure and the curly hairdo just elevated the rugged classiness of her bold look. We are totally crushing over Tara’s glamorous corset co-ord outfit. What do you say; Yay or Nay?Tell us in the comments below.

