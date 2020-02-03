Tara Sutaria channels her inner glam goddess in a black sequinned gown by Jad Ghandour; Yay or Nay?

Tara Sutaria ensures all eyes are on her as she dons a gorgeous black number for an event in the city. Check it out

Fashion has now become an integral part in Bollywood and there’s absolutely no denying that! B-Town celebrities are now ensuring to put their best foot forward whenever they step out. From hair to makeup and outfits, they are always ‘on point’ and the credit ofcourse goes to their entourage. Now, a new addition to the list of these Bollywood divas is Tara Sutaria who made her debut in Dharma Production’s Student of the Year 2.

Last night, the Marjaavan actress made a stunning statement as she stepped out for an event in the city. Ms Sutaria definitely channelled her inner glam goddess as she donned a black sequinned number by Jad Ghandour. The sequinned number featured an asymmetrical strapless neckline that showed enough of skin. It further bore a padded shoulder that later transcended into a fell sleeve. A thigh-high side slit added more to the look while also showing off enough of her long toned leg.

The actress then glammed up for the look with soft smokey eyes, perfectly contoured cheeks, flawless base and a neutral-toned lip. A pair of long dangle earrings accessorised her look while her straight hair was carefully tucked behind her ears in a centre-part. A pair of strappy heels completed her look while adding height to her tall and lean frame.

We are very impressed by the way Tara pulled off the risque gown. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

