Tara Sutaria looks like a dream in a white & gold Anamika Khanna outfit; YAY or NAY?

Tara Sutaria, along with her co-star, Ahan Shetty has been busy promoting their upcoming film, Tadap. The actress has taken her fashion game up a notch with her unique and statement-making promotional wardrobe. From bodycon dresses to coord sets to Indo-Western looks, Tara Sutaria has blessed us all with her style quotient.

Tara stepped out for another Tadap promotional event recently and decked herself up in a chic, Indo-Western bralette-skirt set. She made an appearance on the television reality show Bigg Boss 15 wearing a creation by ace-designer Anamika Khanna along with Ahan Shetty, Suniel Shetty and director, Sajid Nadiadwala.

Tara's ensemble for the occasion featured a sleeveless gold blouse in silk satin fabric. The bralette-style blouse bore a plunging V-neckline, broad straps to hold it in place, front button closures, and a cropped length, showing off the star's toned midriff. Tara paired the shimmery bralette with a high waisted asymmetric skirt in an ethereal white shade. The structure of the pleated bottom with its flowy silhouette and quirky hemline paid ode to the designer's signature eclectic style.

Tara rounded off the ensemble with a cape jacket adorned with traditional embellishments in silver and gold shades. The exaggerated sleeves and the long tassels decorated on the hem of the jacket elevated the actor's look exponentially.

The 26-year-old styled her Indo-Western look with a gold and pearl choker necklace, matching ring, and gold mojaris adorned with reflective mirror work. Centre-parted locks left open in well-defined curls completed her hairdo.

Tara went for a glossy makeup look in the form of a glossy mauve lip shade, lots of highlighter, blushed cheeks, sharp contour, sleek eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, and a subtle gold eye shadow.

What do you think of Tara Sutaria’s look? Yay or Nay? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also read Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Kriti Sanon: Who wore the green sweatsuit better?