Tara Sutaria looks like a real life princess bride in an Anita Dongre bridal couture lehenga: Yay or Nay?

For a recent shoot, Tara Sutaria channelled her inner princess bride as she struck a pose in a pastel pink outfit and heavy jewellery and we can't take our eyes off her!

If there's somebody who manages to pull off anything she wears, it has to be Tara Sutaria. On the red carpet, to events, or even when she's running errands and is dressed down, she gives us style goals. From biker shorts to lehengas and sarees, the actress manages to pull off every look with ease and even look graceful in them.

For a recent shoot, Tara was styled by celebrity stylist Meagan Concessio. She picked out a blush, pastel pink lehenga from Anita Dongre's bridal couture line. The elegant pink number bore intricate botanical prints all over and loads of silver embellished details on it. She styled this with a matching pink blouse that featured a plunging neckline. Keeping it unconventional, her stylist draped the sheer dupatta over Tara's shoulders at the back giving it a cape-like look. Heavy diamond and emerald jewellery by Hazoorilal legacy Jewellers ensured Tara looked like a princess. We are crushing hard on her statement necklace with emeralds, that she styled with matching earrings and a maang tikka.

For her makeup, Tara kept it simple and elegant with just the right amount of blush to highlight her cheeks, highlighter to add a dash of glam, neutral tone lips and went heavy on her eyes with eyelash extensions, smokey lids and filled-in brows. Her hair was pulled back from her face into a loose bun and held together with pretty pink flowers.

We adore Tara's glam avatar and think she managed to look both elegant and regal, effortlessly!

What are your thoughts on Tara Sutaria's Anita Dongre look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Nora Fatehi, Ananya Panday to Shraddha Kapoor: The BEST DRESSED leading ladies from the week gone by

Credits :spacemuffin27 instagram

Share your comment ×