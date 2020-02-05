Tara Sutaria looks like a regal dream in Manish Malhotra for Armaan Jain & Anissa’s reception; Yay or Nay?

Tara Sutaria makes a stunning appearance as she donned a gorgeous lehenga by Manish Malhotra at Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra’s reception. Check it out

The Student of the Year 2 debutant, Tara Sutaria has always been known for her gorgeous looks and poise demeanour. The actress clearly knows how to make heads turn and her recent look are enough proof of it. From the airport lobbies to industry events and even weddings, the Marjaavan actress has always managed to put her best foot forward when it comes to fashion. Not just that, the actress is also proving to be best dressed at quite a lot of events taking place in the city.

Yesterday, it proved to be no different as the diva strutted towards the wedding reception of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra wearing the most glitzy lehenga. Her evening look was designed by Manish Malhotra that featured a voluminous lehenga skirt that gracefully brushed the floors. The ivory skirt was heavily embellished with goldwork. She styled it with an equally embellished deep-V neck blouse that showed enough of her skin. She styled it with a matching dupatta that was carefully draped over her shoulder.

A pair of pearl drop earrings and a choker perfectly accessorised her look. The Studen of the Year 2 debutant then carefully tucked her straight hair behind her ears to give all the attention to her gorgeous accesories. Soft smokey eyes blushed cheeks and a neutral-lip completed her look.

What are your thoughts about it? Did you like her look? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :VIRAL BHAYANI

