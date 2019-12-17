Tara Sutaria makes a chic style statement in Paule Ka and Christian Louboutin: Yay or Nay?

The actress decked up in a chic monotone outfit, setting new style goals! Check it out.

Tara Sutaria is today regarded as one of the best-dressed actresses in the Bollywood industry. She made her mark with Student of the Year 2 and then went on to win hearts in Marjaavaan as well! The actress has since, been applauded for her impeccable style, poised nature and graceful demeanor. More recently, the actress stepped out in yet another chic look that we can't get enough of!

The actress decked up in a head-to-toe white look, making it perfect for this winter. Tara picked out a crisp white polo neck sweater and tucked it neatly into straight white high-waisted formal pants, making for a cosy look. The actress topped this off a cropped blazer-style jacket that she wore over her white polo neck sweater all by Paule Ka. The actress picked out gold rimmed black frame sunnies and chic black pointy-toe Louboutin heels to complete her look. Stacked up silver rings added to her look. Her hair was styled in a poker-straight manner and framed her face well. Rosy cheeks, peachy pink lips, a bright flawless glow and well-defined eyes and manicured nails completed Sutaria's look.

We love her look from head-to-toe. Tara carried off the monotone look head-to-toe white look well and layered it up making it perfect for the chilly winter weather. Despite being the same colour, it didn't look like too much of the same shade on her and she aced the look, we thought!

What are your thoughts on Tara Sutaria's look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :Instagram

