Tara Sutaria makes classic casuals look chic & we’re bookmarking this look for the next outing; Yay or Nay?

Tara Sutaria has always been someone who makes a statement with her outfit choices. Right from her debut party for Student of the Year 2 to stealing the show on red carpet events to making sure all eyes are on her at celebrity weddings, Tara is definitely the millennial fashionista. While lehengas and sarees are go-to for more traditional events, she often resorts to her trendy millennial style for her casual looks.

Over the span of last few months, the actress is making sure she looks her best in some of the most trendy yet classic ensembles and today it proved to be no different. While baggy flared jeans are all the rage right now, she stuck to her classic aesthetics to make a statement. For the day out, Sutaria opted for a pair of ripped flared jeans which are definitely making a comeback. She styled the high-waisted pair with a white bodysuit that bore a plunging neckline.

Blue and white is definitely a classic combo and she elevated the look by layering it with a cardigan. A simple layer is all you need to elevate the look and beat the cosy Mumbai weather right now. She then picked out a pair of white sneakers that added a sporty touch to the look. Keeping up with the Gen-Z trends, the actress chose for an animal printed shoulder bag while pulling up her hair in a centre-parted messy bun.

What are your thoughts about her look? Let us know in the comments section below.

