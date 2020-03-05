Tara Sutaria makes our heart skip a beat as she steps out in a gingham checkered outfit: Yay or Nay?

The 24-year-old stunner decks up in a summer-appropriated outfit and we are in awe of her. Check it out!

The diva who skyrocketed to fame after her first release Student Of The Year 2, has established herself as an astounding onscreen performer as well as a fashionista. The novice who decks up in playful crop tops and graphic tees also has a knack for tulle loaded ball gowns and heavily embroidered lehengas. Since her days as a child artist, Tara Sutaria’s sartorial choices sway from all things minimal to over-the-top numbers. Not too big on colours, the diva follows a somber and subdued colour palette for all of her fashion picks. Here’s breaking down the look Tara served us with today.

As she stepped out and about the city, Tara Sutaria opted for a white and blue gingham checks outfit. The diva slipped in a pair of high-waisted cigarette-fit pants which finished an inch above her ankles. She paired her pants with a matching strapless bralette which featured a zipper detailing on the front panel. The star looked summer ready as she effortlessly completed her look with a pair of black loafers and a small black bag. For her glam look, she kept her skin bare and painlessly let down her brown locks. The Student Of The Year 2 star also opted for a pair of brown-tinted angular shades.

Tara’s look is totally in sync with the forthcoming summer season and we are all for it. This look is a big yay for us!

What do you think about Tara Sutaria in an outfit drenched in gingham checks? Comment below and let us know.

