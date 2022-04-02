Tara Sutaria makes our hearts flutter in a red georgette saree; YAY or NAY?

Tara Sutaria, along with her co-star, Tiger Shroff has been busy gearing up for their upcoming film, Heropanti 2. The actress has taken her fashion game up a notch with her unique and statement-making promotional look. From a coord set to a saree, Tara Sutaria has blessed us all with her style quotient.

Tara stepped out for another promotional event recently and decked herself up in a stunning red saree. She made an appearance on the television reality show Dance Deewane Juniors wearing a creation by the brand, Prémya by Manishii along with Tiger Shroff.

The scarlet red georgette saree was adorned with scalloped borders embroidered with lace gota, threadwork and sequins. She wore it in the traditional draping style and let the pallu fall from the shoulder. The six yards of elegance was teamed with a backless blouse featuring a wide plunging sweetheart neckline, sheer embroidered full sleeves, a cut-out back with tassel-adorned dori ties, corseted front, and a fitted silhouette.

Styled by Meagan Concessio, Tara rounded off her ensemble with shoulder-grazing golden jhumkas entailing green stones that added a contrasting touch to her red saree. She sealed her look with matching embroidered red juttis.

The Tadap star pulled her hair back in a neatly tied sleek bun with a centre parting. She opted for a subtle glam with a shimmery eyeshadow, sleek eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, filled-in brows, kohl-rimmed eyes, beaming highlighter, blushed cheeks and a nude lip shade.

