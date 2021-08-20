Tara Sutaria makes a Punit Balana saree look chic with her modern styling; Yay or Nay?

Tara Sutaria, who made her debut with Student of the Year 2 has come a long way especially when it comes down to fashion. The actress who started out with her lover for trendy outfits has grown her way to making quite the statement in elegant attires. Right from jaw-dropping red carpet looks to making a statement in some of the most elegant desi attires, the actress has rocked it all.

Today, it proved to be no different as the actress shared a series of pictures looking her gorgeous best in a printed saree. The actress chose for a drape by her friend Punit Balana for whom she has even walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week. Sutaria picked out a red dhoti saree with contrasting striped detail in green. The saree pleated in the front while an embellished belt cinched her waist and held it in place. The crushed pallu was loosely draped over her shoulder making most of the desi silhouette.

She draped the RTW saree over an embellished blouse in pink and silver that perfectly matched the belt. The strappy blouse worked as a perfect statement piece for the look. Keeping things simple and elegant as she always does, Tara let her brunette mane down in a centre part while the wind flirted with the strands. She then picked the perfect neutral makeup look which ensured ample definition around her eyes. Rounding off her look, a stone bracelet and a pair of dangler earrings completed her look.

What are your thoughts about Tara’s modern saree look? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Fashion Flashback: Deepika Padukone to Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif; When red gowns were the talk of the town