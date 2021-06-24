Tara Sutaria makes quite a case for flared jeans as she shows TWO different ways to style it

We spotted Tara Sutaria two days in a row as she showed off how to style the same jeans in two distinct ways. Check it out

As glamorous as celebrities look on most occasions, they time and again prove to be like us when it comes to their casual wardrobe. Right from travelling to running errands, they do like to keep it simple and comfortable. This brings us to the Student of the Year, Tara Sutaria’s OOTD and the way she manages to make her classic look chic.

We spotted the actress out two days in a row and on both days, she kept things relatable by opting for the same pair of flared jeans. Ms Sutaria picked out a pair of high-waisted flared jeans that just about brushed the floor and bore slashed ripped details on the knees. On day 1, she styled it with a strappy printed bodysuit, a pair of Nike sneakers and called it a day. A grey shoulder bag and huge diamond rocks on her finger completed her look.

Today, she chose the same pair of jeans and instead of keeping things laid-back she took it to a whole new level with her classic. She paired her blue jeans with a black crop top with full-sleeves that showed off her toned midriff. Looks like she’s obsessed with her shoulder bags as she picked out a similar one in black that served as the perfect arm candy. Rounding off the look, she picked out a pair of black chunky sneakers that perfectly matched the vibe of the look. With her hair let down in wet waves and a black mask covering most of her face, the actress looked every bit chic.

