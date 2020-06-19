Tara Sutaria makes us miss summer in these GORGEOUS BTS photos from a shoot pre lockdown

In a few photos shared by her stylist, Tara Sutaria looks no less of a summer dream and we’re in awe. Check it out

Seasons have changed but we’re still self-quarantining ourselves. As far as coping with everything is concerned, we’re trying our best to stay positive and look back at the happier times to keep us company. While we’ve managed to stalk almost every celebrity and looked for all the style tips that we’re going to follow post quarantine, we found a little gem that recently got delivered in our mailbox.

In a few BTS snaps shared by Tara’s stylist, Maneka Harisinghani, Ms Sutaria looks radiant as ever. For those who are concerned just like us, it’s from a shoot that was done before the Coronavirus lockdown hit us. In the pictures, the actress is definitely making us miss the summer that we never had in a gorgeous co-ord set. She is seen wearing a printed skirt that features a wrap silhouette and a ruffled hem. Tara styled it with an off-shouldered crop top that ruched in the front and showed off her toned torso.

The Student of the Year 2 debutante kept the look sporty and styled it with a pair of white sneakers by Melissa. Effortlessly bouncy mane and neutral dewy makeup made for a stunning look!

As you can say, we’re definitely missing dressing up looking at her fun look here. What are your thoughts about it? Are you missing the care-free times just like us? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Fashion Hacks: Every fashionable girl should know of THESE easy tricks to elevate their boring outfits

Credits :Maneka Harisinghani

Share your comment ×