Tara Sutaria makes us want to go back to red carpet days in her strapless black gown; Yay or Nay?

It’s safe to say that it’s been 2 years since we’ve seen a gorgeous red carpet look. While we were all fighting the virus by staying at home, fashion came to a stand still. All we had were throwback photos and new ways to self-care. Now that things are getting back to the new normal, throwback posts haven’t left our side and Tara Sutaria’s recent BTS image proves our point right.

In the behind the scenes image, the actress is seen glowing as she smiles at the camera. For the shoot, the Marjaavaan actress picked out a black strapless gown that took us back to the glamorous red carpet days. Her gown featured intricate embroideries all over that added extra oomph to the look. A thigh-high slit being a staple for such outfits showed off her long toned legs while a pair of pointy pumps with red undertones had its moment.

Adding to the gorgeous gown, Ms Sutaria goes all out with her makeup and picks out a dramatic smokey eye while balancing it out with a flawless base. Further, her hair is left down in messy voluminous waves while brushing her back. She completes her look with diamond stud earrings and a statement bracelet.

The look in all is quite the treat and would have been a stunning one even on the red carpet. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

