Tara Sutaria in Nef's crop top and mini skirt is a throwback winning brunch look to remember; Yay or Nay?

Skirts are not everywhere anymore and it's no longer S for summer skirts. The monsoon fashion memo prefers something less breezy and more stuffy. Our goal needs to change already if it hasn't dawned upon us yet that the rains are what we're going to get for the next few months. Certain things are not easy to forget like how the scorching sunshine days saw a spike in wanting to be in skirts. Can't seem to sever ties with cute skirts? We're on the same page then because we just got influenced by Tara Sutaria's throwback vacay picture from the Maldives.

Call her fashion-forward or fashion's biggest cheerleader, she is what dreams are made of. Ever-stunning in her favourite hue, the pristinely pretty white, the Ek Villian Returns actress posted pictures of her in a holiday mode dressed in a coordinated set. Nostalgic of summer days, yeah? The beach bum looked like a pretty brunch-ready girl as styled by Meagan Concessio in Nef’s two-piece combo.

Diva alert! Tara donned a Lily top which although hinted at the midriff-flossing trend had its criss-cross detail tucked inside the top. The plunging neckline crop top was paired with a mini tiered skirt which was coupled with a smock detail that gave it an edgy finish. The Tadap star aced her OOTD with a gold chain-link necklace, stacked rings, and mini hoop earrings. Her beautifully glossy pink lips also complemented her well-outlined eyes with kohl, eyebrows that had no gaps, and cheeks which made it hard for us to guess whether it was pink blush or tan here. Whatever it is, it's absolutely working and we love it!

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt to Madhuri Dixit: 5 Stars who made glam cases in bandhani printed ethnic outfits