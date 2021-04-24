Tara Sutaria opts for an all black monochromatic airport look as she returns to the city; Yay or Nay?

Tara Sutaria keeps things casual and comfy as she gets spotted arriving back in the bay. Check it out

Airport looks these days are all about keeping things fun and comfy yet trendy and chic. Celebrities have now become realists and ditched their old OTT airport looks for outfits that are practical. Joining the bandwagon is Tara Sutaria who opted for a monochromatic airport look as she returned to Mumbai alongside .

The actress picked out a pair of black joggers that was a perfect pick for a comfy airplane journey. She then showed off her toned midriff and picked out a matching black crop top that hug her body. The look definitely screamed comfy and the Marjavaan actress further added a sporty touch to the look by styling it with matching chunky sneakers.

While the all-black look makes for quite the outfit when you don’t feel like dressing up but there’s a fine line between looking chic and making it look like loungewear (which we know is a case when you wear joggers). But, Tara seems to know the difference well as she let her hair down in soft waves and picked an arm-candy that elevated the look. The Coach tote worked as the perfect contrast and matched her white mask.

Arjun Kapoor was also dressed in all-black as he chose for a Valentino graphic tee and a pair of matching jeans. He covered his face with mask and sunglasses while a beanie completed his look.

Credits :viral bhayani

