Tara Sutaria opts for casual athleisure as she makes her way to the airport; Yay or Nay?

While Tara Sutaria might be two movies old, she has already carved her name in the industry. She has time and again impressed the fashion critics and her fans. So it is rare that you will find any instances of fashion faux pas in her. While she likes to make bold statements with her fashionable looks, she also manages to give comfort goals with her casual clothing. And her recent airport look is just an example of that.

Last night, the Marjaavaan actress floored us with her minimal style as she strutted down the airport. While many Bollywood celebs are choosing athleisure for their off-duty looks, Tara wasn't late to jump on the bandwagon either. She was dressed in a black cropped top that she paired with her grey joggers. The sleeveless top bore a high neckline and bared her toned midriff. Her joggers made for a comfy statement which she styled with a pair of chunky black sneakers. Instead of going for an all-black look, she chose her colours right.

Tara has always kept her makeup on point but last night, she went out with her all-natural look, giving a glimpse of her flawless skin. But Tara never fails to style her hair. Her centre-parted long hair was done into soft curls and waves which made her look stunning. She ditched accessories except for two diamond rings on her right hand. While her face was covered with a mask, nonetheless she killed his airport look.

We think she nailed this comfy and casual look, what do you think? Yay or Nay? Tell us in the comments.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon in a multicoloured sweatshirt and denim shorts is the definition of COOL; Yay or Nay?