Tara Sutaria in a pantsuit proves there's no limit to colour up your day extra white; Yay or Nay?

When it comes to dressing right and never wrong, pantsuits need to be in your thoughts. With no chance to look faultless but definitely flawless, we bring to you a colour that we are eternally obsessed with, white. An edgy style is everything and Tara Sutaria sure understands this well. Seen time and again in this hue, shout out to her cool and sultry style that's our favourite at all times. As we say many hellos to our dear ones at lunch and happy hours, this reference is guaranteed to school you on what it takes to make an ideal look.

The 26-year-old headed to an event in all-white which set the tone for her OOTD. As usual, her style didn't fail to convey the spiffy statement message, and this is undoubtedly the outfit you'd want to wear everywhere. Just say there's going to be a miss and how does that sound? Tara donned a blazer jacket with double pockets and a lapel. With its sleeves rolled up, this attire was clubbed with a tight-fitted crop top and high-waisted bootcut trousers.

Accessories are key but when forced, it makes the ultimate room for a debacle. So, stick to the Tara Sutaria way, minimal and mess-free. A single chain with a circular pendant, multiple rings, and neutral-toned pumps with pointed-toe detail and embellishments. There's another winning formula to your look, give equal focus to your makeup and hair. The Tadap star chose a poky straight sleek hairdo, kohl to get her eyes to grab the spotlight, cheeks blushed up full pink, and a glossy lipstick.

Is this look in a pantsuit a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | 5 Times Ananya Panday proved it's a neon green world and how to live in it all chic