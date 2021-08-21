Tara Sutaria picks out a classic LBD as she keeps things casual for the night; Yay or Nay?

Tara Sutaria has always managed to strike a balance between her classic and trendy choices. Right from making a statement in some of the most flattering silhouettes to taking the elegant route and sticking to the basics, the actress clearly knows how to rock it all like a pro. Yesterday, it proved to be no different as the actress stepped out looking her casual best in the most classic piece ever - the LBD.

Ms Sutaria picked out a loose baggy mini dress for the night. The sleeveless number featured a high neckline while a short hem showed off her long toned legs. Keeping things simple and relatable, the actress pulled her hair back in a low centre-parted bun while covering most of her face with a matching black mask. Just yesterday, we saw her rocking a gorgeous drape by Punit Balana in the AM and then drastically changing her glamorous avatar to a chic one in the PM.

The look is definitely a relatable one while being extremely casual and laid back. A pair of silver studded black flats added the perfect amount of oomph to the look. Tara then ditched all her accessories for the night and stepped out with just her phone in hand.

What are your thoughts about her look? Would you rate it Yay or Nay? Let us know in the comments section below.

