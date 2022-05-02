Tara Sutaria plays showstopper at the Bombay Times Fashion Week for designer Dolly J

At the Grand Finale of Bombay Times Fashion Week, Tara Sutaria walked the ramp for ace designer Dolly J in a stunning embellished gold gown. The gown featured spaghetti straps, a plunging U-neckline and a sultry thigh-high slit.

by Rishika Shah   |  Published on May 02, 2022
Tara Sutaria has been making headlines recently with the release of her film, Heropanti 2. The actress was also seen walking the ramp on Sunday at the Bombay Times Fashion Week. The Bombay Times Fashion Week was closed on Sunday with designer Dolly J showcasing an array of breathtaking gowns from her latest collection on the runway. 

 

Celebs turning showstoppers for ace fashion designers is not a new trend. Now since the fashion shows are back to taking place physically, there are a number of fashion weeks that happen throughout the year. Fashion-lovers and netizens are all looking forward to seeing our favourite stars gracing the ramp with utmost panache, wearing the most glamorous outfits. 

 

At the Grand Finale of Bombay Times Fashion Week, Tara Sutaria walked the ramp for ace designer Dolly J in a stunning embellished gold gown. The gown featured spaghetti straps, a plunging U-neckline and a sultry thigh-high slit. The backless gown featured criss-cross straps on the back and was doused with sequins and beads all over. The bodycon number hugged Tara’s svelte frame flawlessly. 

 

Tara let the metallic number do all the talking as she skipped the accessories altogether. The actress simply styled the gold number with strappy metallic gold heels. She left her thick, brunette tresses open in soft curls with a middle parting. 

 

For her makeup, the diva opted for a glossy base, subtle smokey eyes, filled-in brows, mascara-laden lashes, blushed cheeks, a dash of highlighter and glossy nude lips. 

 

What do you think of Tara Sutaria’s show stopping look? Yay or Nay? Let us know in the comments below.   

 

