Tara Sutaria in Polite Society's playsuit proved black is all we need to set the party mood high: Yay or Nay?

It's almost every day we thank the fashion gods for showing us everything chic was made with black outfits kept in mind. Hoarding up clothes coloured in this hue never seems enough, right? You don't need a reason to take this out on a daily rotation because how much coolness is too much? If only we could stop ourselves from going all envious over this beauty we call a romper. Yes, that's a new favourite we found, and may we do the honour of decoding how Tara Sutaria turned up the heat today?

Thanking the promotions of Tadap that started yesterday which had the 25-year-old dressed in the Sydney-based brand, Meshki's brown co-ord set, today was all about (with zero surprise here) being the stylish queen in black. The hot girl party or date night outfit is here so you know you can stop rummaging the Internet for the most stylish romper. Rompers are super comfortable and there’s no lie to this. This weather may push you to tuck into everything warm, but would you say no to dancing away the night in this cute, mini, and everything wholesome romper?

Be a fire yourself in a cosy world. The Marjaavaan actress was seen in a V-neckline Mexi playsuit from Polite Society which featured a corset-detailing attached to the tailored and elongated bodice of the mini number. The Rs. 8,500 worth outfits also bore dual pockets and came with half sleeves. All the intriguing elements of the Victorian era are back and aren’t we having our moments with it time and again? Photographed by Sheldon Santos, and styled by Meagan Concessio, she put the final touches for Tara with silver hoop earrings, a mini leather bag, and pointed-toe pumps decked up with crystal borders and black sunnies.

Tara’s hair was brushed loose to keep her dyed and wavy tresses looking fab. Her well-contoured skin was complemented with a glossy pout, perfect eyeliner, and pink cheeks. Can’t wait to dress up? We totally get how hard it is to say a no post looking at this outfit.

