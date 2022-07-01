Tara Sutaria in a printed co-ordinated set takes monochrome magic to a whole new chic level; Yay or Nay?

Is ignorance really a thing of bliss? Maybe this may not hold true with everything but truth be told as far as fashion is concerned, this time around it is definitely right. For we're not yet wholly ready to set our eyes on monsoon-apt outfits. Summer's fashion-filled heatwave looked striking, comforting, and complementing. You can't blame us for we're still keeping tabs on cutesy co-ord sets which were most-opted-for during hot days, just look at Tara Sutaria's latest attention-grabbing look.

The 26-year-old was seen at the trailer launch of Ek Villian Returns yesterday with her co-actors, Disha Patani, John Abraham, and Arjun Kapoor. All-clad in monochrome outfits that brought the cool and heat we so missed. Tara's penchant for coordinated outfits is undeniably back, for starters, check out her Heropanti 2 movie promotional looks followed by her first look for the promotions of her current project. Here's the next, this tribal-printed set features a strapless corset top with an asymmetric curved hem which keeps the sides bare for a glimpse of one's skin and tie-up detail at the back.

This was clubbed with matching high-waisted shorts cum skirt thanks to the overlap feature. Tara was entirely game with her ensemble's colour code as her ankle-strapped stilettos too consisted of black and white print on their straps. Her look was styled with rings and no necklace was included. The star's tousled hairdo too did the talking, so stunning! She sported dewy makeup with cheeks and lips, ultra pink and glossy, and her eyes were kohl-ed-up super pretty.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

