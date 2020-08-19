Tara Sutaria, Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Deepika Padukone: The most GLAMOROUS golden gowns of all time

Looking regal and making heads turn from runways to red carpets, take a look at some of the most glamorous and lavish golden gowns of all time sported by Bollywood and Hollywood divas.

A colour that never goes out of style and always looks glamorous, is gold. A popular choice for red carpets, this colour is all about royalty and glamour. When styled well, it can look graceful and even edgy!

The colour is favoured by both Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities for red carpets and high scale events to put a glamorous twist to them. Golden gowns and outfits have been there for years together. We took a look at some of the celebrities who sported them and looked phenomenal.

Jonas

Putting India on the world map, Priyanka Chopra looked ultra-glamorous at the Golden Globe Awards in a shimmery Ralph Lauren gown. Burgundy lips and a plunging neckline gave her look an added edge.



The golden girl of Bollywood, Deepika loves jazzing it up in gold. A look that got people talking, was this full-sleeve golden gown with a plunging neckline, that she wore for the premiere of her Hollywood debut, XXX: The Return of Xander Cage.

Tara Sutaria

The SOTY 2 actress looked stunning in a Shantanu and Nikhil gown with gold bodice and loads of yellow tulle. In the gown, she looked like she stepped out from a Disney film!

Kriti Sanon

For an award show in India, Kriti Sanon picked out a Roberto Cavalli gown that hugged her figure. It bore intricate gold embroidery and she accessorised it with statement earrings, looking divine in the outfit.

Ahuja

For the Cannes Film Festival a few years ago, Sonam channelled her inner glam queen and wore a custom made gold Elie Saab gown on the red carpet. It bore a sweetheart neckline and a long train attached with a leather belt. Smokey eyes made her look divine!

Kylie Jenner

The beauty mogul didn't tone down her look when she attended Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's wedding ceremony. She opted for a one-shoulder cut-out foil gold gown with a high-low hemline and matching stilettos.

Taylor Swift

Known for her outlandish pieces, Taylor Swift went all out in a glittery bedazzled gown strapless gown for the AMA red carpet a few years ago. With her poker-straight hair pulled into a low, one-sided ponytail, she looked her elegant best.

Selena Gomez

For the Vanity Fair Oscar party, Selena left everybody speechless as she donned a halter-neck Emilio Pucci creation which also featured a plunging neckline. The sheer material showed us her toned legs and her dusky tan only elevated the look further.

Hailey Baldwin Bieber

In a velvet golden figure-hugging gown with a plunging neckline which matched her blonde locks, Hailey Baldwin looked close to perfect. We thought her dark eye makeup made the look fall apart.

Gigi Hadid

The American supermodel looked her glamorous best in a lacey golden Zuhair Murad number with exaggerated sleeves and matching shoes for the Women of the Year awards a few years back. Her dress was trendy and extremely flattering on her toned figure.

Which golden dress is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

