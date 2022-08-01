Tara Sutaria proves black strapless tops and ripped blue jeans are chicer together in two ways; Yay or Nay?

You have a favourite hue. We have a favourite hue and Tara Sutaria has a favourite hue. It's always been the classic white and lately, she's tapped into the black buzz. Another set of bang-on fashion moments was spotted thanks to Ek Villain Returns movie promotions and we're getting some back-to-back black outfits. Our happy votes go to strapless tops which we've seen twice in a row lately. These seem to go with anything but absolutely ready-to-look dressed to kill with blue jeans.

Who doesn't love a fashion crew that's on with it in full swing? Just look at these black tops and tell us whether there can be a tall order on how and where you can rock these to? Parties or dates. This already sounds like a ravishing fashion recipe. Let's now break it down for you. Tara's code has been maximum chic as she brought the best combo forward, blue and black.

Pictured at a theatre, the 26-year-old picked out a black strapless corset top that had a plunging neckline and had it tucked in. A clear sartorial slay was visible here as she teamed it with spiffy and comfy blue denim pants which had ripped detail. It's the baggy fit that's making it all the more covetable. She further styled her look with suede lace-up black boots, a chain link studded necklace, and a zebra-printed baguette bag. A poker-straight hairdo and dewy makeup sealed off her look.

When you love your jeans to bits, you put the same on a rotational sartorial spin. Tara's another impressive look consisted of a cropped tube top that had a tight fit and was teamed with ripped jeans. Style your look with chunky boots and go accessory-free or add in your favourites. A matte makeup base, soft smokey eyes, and a nude pout put her second casual look together. Leave your hair down and you're ready for an ace game.

Which is your favourite look here? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor to Malaika Arora: A roundup of the most GLAM celebrity looks from the week



