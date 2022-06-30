Tara Sutaria proves black tops and blue ripped shorts are better together in two cool ways; Yay or Nay?

What a show-stopping summer we've had! Celebrities can take some credit too for their fashion influences hitting us hard. Take a minute to recollect how comfortable and delightful it was to stay in shorts through the sticky days. We understood the tone of style slay and hot hems, did we love this activity to bits? Yes, two and more yeses. But, may we break something to you, that is, if you haven't yet noticed something? It's cool and chic, Tara Sutaria proves shorts are still on the close second side and that there exists a fail-safe combo.

Not sure how to work shorts in monsoon? Well, there will be days when the weather will act in your favour and show that glimmering hints of sunshine. The Ek Villain Returns actress had too many streaks in summer with shorts and looks like black tops and denim shorts are what she adores as one. If you have such a favourite, kick up your style quotient with these references. Spotted yesterday outside an audio recording studio in Mumbai, Tara rocked light blue denim ripped shorts with mini slits and frayed hems. This high-waisted number was teamed with a black strappy bodice-hugging top and tucked-in, looked like a success! Combat boots are back and here's the notification you probably need. She rocked the heeled suede shoes along with black sunnies and a hobo bag.

A summer 2022 recap alert: Looks like the same blue shorts, yeah? Call for a repeat or style another. The Heropanti 2 star sure had us at the black and blue choice of pairing again. Excellent together. She wore her shorts that bore both distressed and ripped detail with a full-sleeved black crop top and styled her lunch look with embellished flat strappy footwear, Gucci mini bag with wooden handles, stacked bracelets, hoop earrings, and a face mask.

