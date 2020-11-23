Tara Sutaria redefines elegance as she turns cover star: Yay or Nay?

Tara Sutaria looks effortlessly elegant as she turns cover star for Elle India. Check it out

In the past few months, fashion took a back seat and after a lot of bad days, things are finally getting back to normal. While fashion weeks went digital this year, so have magazines and while we've lost the pleasure of holding a new edition in our hand, we can assure you that the digital covers ooze the same amount of glamour and excitement like before. Talking about magazines, the gorgeous Tara Sutaria just turned cover star for Elle India's digital edition and boy does she look glamorous!

The Student of the Year 2 actress looks every bit resplendent as she chose to explore her regal style in some of the most stunning lehengas. On the cover, she's seen wearing an embellished creation by Shehla Chatoor. Her outfit featured a fully embroidered silver blouse that bore full sleeves, high neck and cut-outs at the waist that showed off her toned midriff. She styled it with a lehenga skirt that featured floral embroidery on a woven palette of ivory and gold. While the outfit was enough to make a statement, the actress looked every bit enchanting as her hair and makeup stole the show.

Ms Sutaria let her voluminous wavy mane down as long hair extensions graced her back. The bouncy mane added more oomph to the look while her dewy makeup highlighted the right areas of her face. Accessories then played a major part in elevating the look as a statement choker necklace and a pair of matching earrings took the look a notch higher!

Credits :elle india

