Tara Sutaria in a Rimzim Dadu lehenga shows a winning ethnic game to remember; Yay or Nay?

The truth is, when it's the festive season, any desi ensemble becomes a favourite. First things first, lehengas can still be your top choice. You may give a thumbs up in a bit, happy to make this affirmation. Our excitement knows no limit when we see a celebrity understands what it takes to make a statement rather than just donning it. From the outfit to accessories, makeup and hair, it takes quite a lot to be a style icon. In all the right ways, let's decode Tara Sutaria's latest showstopper look.

Thank you to black and white, everything looks chicer with this combo. Peak 2022 stand-out move may have to do with colour moves, say red, orange, yellow, pink, and the rest, but be honest, have the classics failed to not make our jaws drop? We're confident this lehenga seen on the Ek Villain Returns actress isn't the one to fail the assignment.

Ace your festival look in a Rimzim Dadu creation. Tara headed to Delhi recently to celebrate 15 years of the New Delhi-based brand. Her plunging neckline cropped blouse black featured a halter neck, it had a glossy and textured finish. Its regal counterpart was the flared and high-waisted skirt which had white cord leaf appliqué embroidery on it. It defined maximum monochrome elegance and what could be a more apt way to get your festive fashion drama on?

Also keeping the spark of this ethnic look alive were her tiered and chunky earrings and a single ring. Tara's body was doused in shimmer, her eyes had black eyeliner, her lips had a glossy nude hue, and her hair was sleek.

