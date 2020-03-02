Tara Sutaria rings in summer early in a gorgeous white off shoulder maxi; Yay or Nay?

Tara Sutaria debuts her summer wardrobe early as she steps out of the airport lobby in a gorgeous white maxi. Check it out

Tara Sutaria has been the talk of the town ever since she debuted in Dharma Production's Student of the Year 2. Tara took the ‘Student’ franchise ahead alongside her co-stars, Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday. While the movie didn’t quite do well at the box-office, the students individually have reached new heights. The 24-year-old actress was last seen in Marjaavan alongside .

While she is absolutely slaying at her work front, the actress is making sure she is on top of her game otherwise as well. Ms Sutaria is an absolute slayer when it comes down to fashion and there’s no denying that!

Proving it right, the diva stepped out of the airport lobby looking like an absolute summer dream in a white maxi dress. The dress bore an off-shoulder silhouette with the rest of the dress hugging her to accentuate her gorgeous curves. It then transcended into a flowy wonder around the hem that gave us major summer vibes.

Adding to her look, the actress styled it with a pair of strappy heels and ditched all her accesories. Soft smokey eyes, blushed cheeks and a pink lip added a glamorous statement while her long mane was styled in brushed open curls.

We thought that the dress was definitely a great one and perfect for brunch this summer.

What are your thoughts about it? Do you like her look? Let us know in the comments section below.

