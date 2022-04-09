Tara Sutaria rocks the feisty and formal look in a lavender co-ord set; YAY or NAY?

Tara Sutaria, along with her co-star, Tiger Shroff has been busy gearing up for their upcoming film, Heropanti 2. The actress has taken her fashion game up a notch with her unique and statement-making promotional look. From coord sets to sarees, Tara Sutaria has blessed us all with her style quotient.

Tara stepped out for another promotional event recently and decked herself up in a stunning lavender co-ord set. She stepped out to promote her new song, Miss Hairan from her upcoming film wearing a creation by the brand, Valttaa along with Tiger Shroff.

The coordinated ensemble featured a bralette, a mini skirt and an oversized blazer. The attire was the perfect melange of sultriness and elegance - making it a perfect Gen Z fit. The cropped lavender bralette featured a plunging neckline and helped her flaunt her toned midriff. It was teamed with a high-waisted matching mini skirt entailing a bodycon silhouette. The outfit was rounded off with an oversized blazer featuring notch lapel collars, an open front, patch pockets, long sleeves, and a loose silhouette.

Styled by Meagan Concessio aka Spacemuffin, the diva accessorised her three-piece attire with simply a dainty choker necklace and small lavender hoop earrings. She sealed the look with silver embellished strappy heels.

Tara left her brunette locks open in soft waves with a centre parting. She opted for a subtle glam makeup look with smokey eyes, filled-in brows, mascara-laden lashes, kohl-rimmed eyes, beaming highlighter, blushed cheeks, sharp contouring and a glossy berry toned lip shade.

What do you think of Tara Sutaria’s lavender co-ord set? Yay or Nay? Let us know in the comments below.

