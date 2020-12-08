Tara Sutaria’s fun take on winter fashion is perfect for those ‘not so cold’ days; Yay or Nay?

Tara Sutaria makes a great case for winter fashion at the airport and here's proof! Check it out

For someone who has been known for her feminine style and 'proper' attires, The Student if the Year 2 actress, Tara Sutaria surely knows how to pull off a stunning casual look. While casuals are often synonymous to comfort, Tara Sutaria definitely understands all the right way to pull it off in style. We rarely see Ms Sutaria out in jeans but when she does, she makes sure to do it in style!

The Marjaavan actress was seen looking her fashionable best as she chose to keep things casual and trendy as she arrived at the airport. For her flight home, she chose for a classic pair of dark-washed denim with a baggy silhouette that was rolled up at the hem. The actress then made the most of her toned body as she showed off her midriff in a cropped black turtleneck sweater. Ms Sutaria then fastened her jeans with a matching Gucci belt that can be anywhere worth USD 470 which approximately equals to INR 35000.

The actress then styled the look with a pair of chunky black kicks that added a sporty touch to the look. Tara pulled her usually bouncy mane in top knot while going makeup-free for the flight. She then covered most of her face with a white mask as she rushed out of the airport.

We are always a fan of celebrities dressing down in their casual best and her take on casual winter fashion is perfect for the ‘not-so-cold’ Mumbai weather. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :viral bhayani

