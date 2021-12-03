Tara Sutaria’s promotional wardrobe for Tadap is all things glam and glitter

Tara Sutaria and debutante, Ahan Shetty’s movie Tadap is all set to hit the big screens today. Tara has always been known for sartorial choices and she has never disappointed. The actress has been doing promotional rounds of her movie and giving us major fashion goals. Let's decode 10 awesome outfits that she wore for the promotions of Tadap.

Tara donned a coordinated set from Meshki that featured a faux leather crop top adorned in a croc texture. The sleeveless top was teamed with straight-cut trousers that matched her square-neck top effortlessly.The in-built waist belt further elevating her look and complimented her pants in the coolest way. She followed a simple route with hoop earrings and pointed-toe brown pumps.

Tara Sutaria wore an all-black mini corset playsuit from Polite Society that can be the IT look for party season. It featured a corset-style waist with front zip, half sleeves, plunging neckline, a shirt collar, fitted silhouette flaunting her tiny waist, and an adjustable lace in the back. She accessorised the outfit with vintage cat-eye sunglasses, a mini black bag, and pointed black pumps. Her accessories included black-and-white marble hoop earrings and quirky statement rings.

On her birthday, Tara flaunted her accentuated figure in an orange bodycon dress, cutting a sensuous silhouette in a one-shoulder burnt orange mini dress. The mini dress came with handcrafted pin tucks covering all over the body. The dress' asymmetrical behaviour accentuated Tara's body features and the diva completed her attire with a pair of nude pointed-toe heels.

Tara Sutaria looked like an absolute boss babe as she decked up in a white and ivory checkered co-ord set from the house of Bloni. She teamed a white cropped top with a pair of white and ivory checkered formal trousers. The actress styled her look with a white and ivory checkered oversized blazer. Tara accessorised her look in earrings, fingerings and classic white stilettos.

Tara Sutaria opted for this elegant silk satin Charmaine ivory dress from the label House of CB. The slip dress featured a corset like bodice that descended into a bodycon silhouette that reached upto her knees. She tucked her straps in to give the outfit a strapless look. Tara sealed the look with floral diamond studs and nude pumps.

Tara styled an Ida co-ord set that came with a mini strapless dress and an oversized and long jacket. The bustier was attached to the skirt which bore a slit at the side. The combo was tied up together with hoop earrings, finger rings, Stella McCartney’s black sunnies, and ankle-strap stilettos that sparkled pretty.

Tara looked super sensuous in this Basque’s bardot bralette. This white halter-neck number featured a ruched texture that created a chic vibe. She teamed it with high-waisted and charcoal-hued Samatha pants. Big hoop earrings, finger ring from Amrapali, and Kering’s oversized transparent sunnies were the spread that sealed off Tara’s movie promotions look.

Tara picked out an offbeat cream corset top and baggy pants from Polite Society. Her bustier corset top featured a contrasting black drawstring detailing at the front and adjustable eyelet opening at the back. The strapless top hugged her and gave a sensuous feel to her style. She teamed it with matching cotton-denim pants and black boots giving a cowgirl look with her messy brunette curly hair. She styled the strapless look up in a minimal way with white hoop earrings, cat eye shades and rings.

Tara decked herself up in a chic, Indo-Western bralette-skirt set by Anamika Khanna. The ensemble for the occasion featured a sleeveless gold blouse in silk satin fabric. The bralette-style blouse bore a plunging V-neckline, broad straps to hold it in place, front button closures, and a cropped length, showing off the star's toned midriff. Tara paired the shimmery bralette with a high waisted asymmetric skirt in an ethereal white shade. She rounded off the ensemble with a cape jacket with exaggerated sleeves and the long tassels. The actress teamed the look with a gold and pearl choker necklace, matching ring, and gold mojaris.

For the film's premiere, Tara’s stylist Meagan Concessio put her in a stunning black gown by Gauri and Nainika that featured a plunging V-neckline, thigh-high slit, strappy sleeves and a floor-sweeping train. She styled the look with statement Christian Loution black heels that featured a stone-studded contemporary design. Choker necklace, matching bracelet, rings and stud earrings with accents of green hue gave a high fashion breeze to her lovely look.

Which look by the actress was your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

