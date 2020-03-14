Yay or Nay: Tara Sutaria’s stunning Marmar Halim evening gown will wake you up from your weekend lull

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public/tara_1_5.jpg?itok=4xCW1W6w

A dull Saturday afternoon and boom! Tara Sutaria blesses our Instagram feed with an enigmatic, ebony coloured look. Check it out!

The stunner, who skyrocketed to fame after her movie Student Of The Year 2 hit the big screens, is a fashionista in the truest sense. The actress has made her mark on-screen and the same can be said about her choice of clothes. From lehengas in muted hues, graphic crop tops to sleek black evening gowns, her sartorial meter runs the gamut between all extremes. Tara Sutaria’s love affair with lehengas is evident, but the star doesn’t believe in shying away from a good ol’ black gown. She indeed is a treat for the sore eyes!

For a recent award ceremony, Tara Sutaria stepped out in an impeccable black gown by Marmar Halim. The classic old-Hollywood design featured an off shoulder neckline, a sculpting waistline and further it cascaded in an ebony coloured flare. The gown also featured a sultry thigh high slit giving Tara an opportunity to have her very own ‘Angie leg’ moment. She paired her evening gown with black diamond encrusted heels by Christian Louboutin. What turned out to be a complete stunning factor is Tara’s ‘no fuss, no muss’ glam for the night.

Wearing a thin layer of makeup, she highlighted her cheekbone with a delicate touch of blush and painted her lips with the lightest tint of pink. The diva emphasised her enigmatic eyes with a perfectly done winged liner and rustic pink eye shadow. She pulled back her coffee-coloured locks in a prim low bun and topped off her look. The diva added final touches to her flawless look with a pair of pearl earrings.

This look is definitely a big yay for us! What about you? Comment below and let us know.

