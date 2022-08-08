Tara Sutaria in a Saaksha & Kinni co-ord set shows how to wrap yourself in chicness; Yay or Nay?

Once in a while an outfit steps into our closets and steals our hearts every time it's given a chance to go on a public display. It is moments like these that make our sartorial life seem fulfilled. You'll know this feeling to be if the term 'fashion' is enough to make you smile. So, what do we have for you on our style platter for the day, you ask? We have something of an obsession for a cool outfit especially when Tara Sutaria gives us a reason as to why it should be the most-drooled over.

The Ek Villain Returns actress has proved that her heart belongs to white and when she's not in one then something quirky or offbeat gets her attention. Bringing under the limelight right now is a coordinated set from Saaksha & Kinni. Combos like these have earned a steady name for themselves with time. At the height of the monsoon, you'd think twice before you don a crop top but would you really if you have a coat to save the day on a glam note?

Styled by Meagan Concessio, Tara wore an acid wash denim set which bore a strappy bustier-style crop top teamed with a long coat with patchwork and cut-out detailing on it. It had a collar and tie-up feature that had the cuffs kept intact. Did you say bye to shorts along with crop tops in summer? You don't need to, proved the 26-year-old who dressed up with high-waisted shorts. Her look also included chic black lace-up combat boots from The Cai Store. A sleek hairdo and monotone makeup rounded off her look.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

