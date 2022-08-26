Tara Sutaria in a Sanjev Marwaaha lehenga gave us a fitting lesson on chic festive glamour; Yay or Nay?

August brought with it some great news and we the fashion set just can't stop making thorough searches and loving all that we spot. The lessons are looking pretty and modish. And, guess who is living our fashion dreams through this happy scroll time? Us. Bring on the desi days this peak festive season and if you're here, you'd certainly enjoy treating yourself to something chic. As demonstrated by Tara Sutaria, red is the colour of the now which can look the most charming with a lehenga.

The timelessness of a lehenga is something to be trusted upon. It gives you that assurance that comes in effortlessly that it's the right pick. Just because you've worn lehengas all through your life, it doesn't mean it has to be boring. That's exactly what the Ek Villain Returns actress proved to us yesterday as she attended the launch of designer Sanjev Marwaaha's newest collection 'Hunar'.

She looked divine in a scarlet red lehenga set. While most of her choices are naturally made in white, we loved the change of colour this time. What's the most obvious takeaway here? When in red, there's no room for a miss. Make it all about a glamour-high affair in Sanjev's creation which entailed an embellished cropped blouse with noodle straps and a sweetheart neckline. This combo brought more sparkles with the dupatta. Further clubbed with a plain skirt that had an embellished waistband, it looked luxe and royal with the satin hem.

Tara's look was also styled in with chaandbali earrings which bore a set of pearls and studded kadas from Razwada Jewellers. The 26-year-old had her hair done sleek and left down. Her makeup included a glossy pout, pink cheeks, and a lovely stroke of black eyeliner to go with her OOTN.

