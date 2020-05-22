Tara Sutaria to Sara Ali Khan: ALL the celeb approved simple yet stylish ways to dress up for Eid at home

Don't let the lockdown dampen your Eid celebrations this year. Instead, make do with what you have - celebrity style!

Yet another festival falls during the lockdown time. Eid 2020 is all about celebrations at home with close family, since there is no other way of celebration. But that doesn't mean you can't make the most of it! Sure, you haven't shopped for the festival this year, but who says you can't make do with what is available at home?

Fashion today has become more about sustainability. And sustainable fashion is all about reusing pieces to make the most of them until they can't be worn anymore. Celebrities too have begun to be more fashion-conscious when it comes to outfits and have been repeating their clothes even for red carpets.

Here are some ways to amp up your Eid and dress up - celebrity style!

Sara Ali Khan

The millennial queen of desi looks, Sara didn't hesitate from sporting an old outfit for a festival last year. Though the flared kurta that ends above knees is extremely outdated, that didn't stop Sara from carrying the look with utmost confidence!

Tara Sutaria

Simple is more your style? Then let Tara Sutaria's chikankari Anarkali set be your inspiration. Add on a matching dupatta and pair it with leggings for an elegant, girl-next-door look!

Ahuja

Learn to make-do with what you have. Pick out a neutral-toned outfit for the occasion and elevate your look with a bright coloured contrasting dupatta! It is sure to make a statement and even look like a whole new outfit!

For the love of simplicity, take inspiration from Alia Bhatt. She donned a basic sharara set in a white shade with colourful flowers all over it. To amp up your look, pick out statement earrings to complete your look.

Don't let your comfortable kaftans only be used for lounge-wear! Take a cue from Kangana who sported a silk kaftan with a pair of lose, palazzo pants. Large chaandbaalis and her hair neatly pulled up into a top-knot ensured she looked regal.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

For an all-new look, do what the Begum of Bollywood did - mix and match! Pick out a kurta in a dull shade and pair it with a bright coloured flowy lehenga for an all-new look this Eid! Create a whole new look from two different pieces from your closet.

Janhvi Kapoor

If you aren't too sure about mixing colours, do what Janhvi Kapoor did - stick to one shade. Ensure your kurta, pajama and dupatta are all in the same shade for a monotone and evened-out look.

We are sure these diva's tips will be helpful for you to create a new look this Eid. Which one are you most excited to try out?

