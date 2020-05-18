Tara Sutaria to Sara Ali Khan: The BEST Bollywood athleisure looks that we can't get enough of

Now that Lockdown 4 is upon us, lounging in comfortable and colourful athleisure has become a way of life.

The next phase of lockdown is upon us which means that we need to stay home for at least another 15 days. Home clothes are all about being comfortable and being able to lounge and work in the same outfit at the same time. And what better to wear at home, than athleisure? The current reigning trend that was seen mainly at airports also makes for the perfect outfit to lounge in at home. Need some inspiration for the same? Bollywood divas to your rescue!

Tara Sutaria

Looking like the ultimate milennial girl, Tara Sutaria donned a co-ord set that featured block prints in multiple shades. She looked stylish yet chic in the sports bra and leggings set!

Sara Ali Khan

Aren't too fond of tight pants at home? Take cue from Sara who sported a bright coloured tracksuit and paired it with a simple white ganji for a stylish yet comfortable look.



Nothing like yellow to boost the happiness! We love how DP donned a bright tracksuit and gave her simple ganji a twist by knotting it up and converting it into a crop top!



No shade like black to raise the temperature and Kat knows this. We love her head-to-toe black look and especially her lazer cut leggings that showed off her toned legs!



Known for her simple yet stylish looks, Anushka opted for a camo pattern multicolour tracksuit and threw on a black sports bra to complete her look.



Putting a chic spin on her outfit, Kangana opted for lose pants to go with her fitted crop top. To cover up, she threw on a simple blue shirt and sleek sunnies.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Nothing spells comfort like a pair of sweatpants and Bebo knows that. Whether it is travelling or staying home, Kareena is all about comfort and her sky blue tracksuit makes us want to throw on a pair as well!

Ananya Panday

Panday's millennial pink athleisure outfit makes us want to do some burpees at home! Perfect for breaking into a sweat and lounging on the couch, we think!

