Tara Sutaria to Sara Ali Khan: Breezy kurta palazzo sets you can spend an ENTIRE day lounging in 

It's time to give your sweatpants and athleisure a much-needed break and go desi for your loungewear, like the younger generation of Bollywood actresses.
Since we are spending all our time at home these days, the lines between loungewear, sleepwear, athleisure, have all blurred. While these are all comfortable to lounge, work and just live in all day, they too need a break, as does your body. 
Breezy fabrics have always had a soft spot among the younger Bollywood generation. While heading to the airport, gym and even running errands, breezy kurtas and palazzo sets have become a staple for them. Time to take note and switch to more breathable outfits to lounge in. 

Tara Sutaria
Looking like a sweet, girl next door, Tara wore a peach chikankari kurta with simple white palazzos while running errands. Take note of this look for those grocery runs! 

Janhvi Kapoor
A huge advocate of kurtas and all things ethnic, Janhvi's light orange kurta with simple chikankari work is sure to add a splash of colour to your boring days. Pair it with simple white palazzo pants like she did to beat the heat!

Sara Ali Khan 
Sara has time and again talked about how she can just live in Indian ethnic wear. While an all-white outfit is her go-to, we love this floral printed one with a mix of colours and prints. Pair it with an even-toned palazzo with a bedazzled hem for some more excitement on those long, boring days. 

Kiara Advani
If muted colours aren't your thing, Kiara Advani's hot pink block printed cotton kurta and matching palazzos should convince you. Sans the dupatta, you can let the air in on those hot days and keep it cool and comfortable. 

Kriti Sanon
Not a fan of straight cuts? Kriti Sanon's A-line kurta has you covered. Pick one with a contrasting print or embroidery to add to the aesthetics of the look and pair it with matching palazzo pants!

Alaya F 
Making the most of the golden hour sun and keeping it simple but elegant. She picked out a peachy chikankari cotton kurta and paired it with simple white textured palazzos. To add some glam to her look, she completed it with oxidised silver earrings and then posed away!

How are you keeping comfortable while at home? Comment below and let us know. 

