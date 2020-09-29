Tara Sutaria to Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani: 10 Times celebs added extra oomph with their trendy sunglasses

Sunglasses are a great accessory to add that extra bit of oomph to any look and our Bollywood beauties swear by them! Check it out

Whether it's the day or the night, sunglasses have always been a celeb favourite to look their trendy self. As much as they end up helping to hide their no-makeup faces on the airport, they do manage to add an extra oomph to any outfit. These days trendy sunglasses designs are only here to help you elevate your #OOTD and our Bollywood celebs have definitely mastered the little trick to their benefit.

First up, we have Kiara Advani who not only let her outfit speak volumes but also stole the show with her tiny sunglasses that added extra oomph to the look.

Next, we have Kareena Kapoor Khan who definitely adapts to newer trends like no other celeb and these cat-eye frames are a perfect example of that!

Moving on, we have the Queen of OTT rocking trendy sunglasses! who not only owns quite a lot of trendy frames but also manages to switch things up every time! These red ones matched with her pantsuit are definitely on our favourites list!

Tara Sutaria is next on our list and her eyewear game speaks classic just like her style. These rectangular frames are a winner, no matter what outfit she pairs it with!

Adding to our list is this pair of tortoiseshell sunnies that make for a great trendy number!

Next up, we have Ananya Panday who not only brought her millennial fashion style to the table but stole the show by contrasting her outfit with a pair sunnies. Clearly a winner!

Sara Ali Khan brought a touch of vintage her trendy pantsuit as she chose for a white Cateye frame that managed to add that extra bit of oomph to the look!

Next, we have whose love for trendy eyewear knows no bounds. She claims her favourite pair is this geometric black frame and we stand by her decision!

Not just that, her pair of tiny metallic frames is also enough to steal the show!

Lastly, we have who does not seem to be a huge fan of trendy glasses but is often seen rocking this mini white number on multiple occasions.

Who do you think has the best sunglasses game in Bollywood? Let us know in the comments section below.

