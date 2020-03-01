Tara Sutaria to Sara Ali Khan: THESE are the celebrity looks from yesterday that need your attention

From colour blocked dresses to simple summer ones, check out all the looks from yesterday you absolutely cannot miss out on!

When it comes to fashion, nobody quite slays it like out leading ladies of Bollywood. Be it the airport, running errands, grocery shopping, attending events and everything in between, nobody is as decked up or looks as flawless as they do. Yesterday proved to be no different as the leading ladies of the industry sported some looks that ensured all eyes were on them! Check them out!

Tara Sutaria

Snapped at the airport, Tara Sutaria looked like she was coming straight from a shoot! The actress picked out a maxi white breezy dress that had off-shoulder puffy sleeve and a ruffle hem at the bottom. She wore strappy stilettos and added extensions to her cropped locks. Her makeup too was on-point, with rosy cheeks and filled-in brows, ensuring she looked stunning.

Sara Ali Khan

Snapped with Coolie No. 1 co-star , Sara Ali Khan kept it simple and looked extremely pretty in a white and blue striped unconventional salwaar suit. Her hair was left lose while kohl-lined eyes and a glossy lip completed her simple yet stylish look.

Janhvi Kapoor

Keeping up with the ethnic vibes, Janhvi Kapoor picked out an ethnic pair of palazzos and paired it with a short kurta and matching white dupatta. She accessorised this desi look with simple jhumka earrings while leaving her poker-straight hair lose. A toothy grin and minimal makeup completed Janhvi's look.

Diana Penty

Cocktail star Diana Penty also made an appearance in the city in a geometrical colour-blocked dress. The body con outfit featured a one-shoulder sleeve and a thigh-high slit. Accessorised with simple silver sliders, the actress' poker-straight hair and glossy lips completed her look.

Karisma Kapoor

Looking like the ultimate boss-lady, one would not be able to tell that Karisma Kapoor is the mother-of-two in her latest look! She sported an ice-blue pantsuit by Edelinelee which featured a thick belt. She styled this over a simple crisp white tee. White simple berets on her tousled wavy locks completed her look.

Who according to you looked the most stylish yesterday? Comment below and let us know.

For more on Fashion and Beauty: follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :Instagram

Read More