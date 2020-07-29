Tara Sutaria, Selena Gomez to Deepika Padukone: Celebrity approved ways to wear satin all year round

Nothing is as smooth as satin on the skin. It not only feels luxurious but even makes for a classy and posh look. Take a look at how celebrities have sported it so far!

Satin and silk dresses are known to look extremely delicate and give off luxe vibes at the same time. The trend has been there for a long time with most people sporting it in the form of shirts, slip dresses and even red carpet gowns. The material is perfect to be worn for simple events and to the red carpet as well. And who better to take inspiration from than celebrities!

From shirts to dresses to red carpet gowns, take a look at how celebs are styling satin numbers.

For the premiere of her debut film Student of the Year 2, Tara Sutaria picked out a simple white silk slip dress. Paired with stilettos and loads of blush to elevate the glam look, she looked nothing short of stunning in the piece.

Taking her satin number a notch higher, opted for a simple ivory number at the Met Gala, the biggest event of fashion!

Her dress bore crystals at the hem and a thigh-high slit making for a glam look on the red carpet.

White seems to be a shade favoured by most celebrities! Kendall Jenner too opted for a satin wrap dress that showed off her toned legs after walking the Victoria's Secret runway. Silver chokers and white stilettos completed her look.

Selena Gomez went with yet another light shade in the form of a violet slip dress with a lace scalloped hem. Stacked up neckpieces and stilettos completed her girl-next-door look.

Moving on to brighter shades, picked out a leaf green wrap number that showed off her toned legs. Disha looked like a vision in the glossy number with her stylised, curly hair!

gave her dress a casual twist by sporting a sleeveless denim jacket over the peachy number. To glam things up, she rocked dazzling holographic heels to complete her look.

Looking nothing short of royalty on the red carpet, Jonas wore a halter neck rose gold satin dress for the Grammys after party. The dress was ruched at her waist and also featured a sweeping train. With her hair styled into messy glossy curls, PeeCee looked nothing short of glamorous.

too hopped on to the bandwagon but stood out from the crowd as usual! She opted for a silk shirt that she tucked into high-waisted metallic colourful striped pants.

Who according to you wore satin the best? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: 8 Times Deepika Padukone proved she is the QUEEN of monotone dressing

Share your comment ×