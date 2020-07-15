Tara Sutaria, Selena Gomez to Kareena Kapoor Khan: When celebs showed us how to sport strappy black dresses

Black dresses have made a safe space in every celebrity's wardrobe today. Take a look at how the leading ladies have been sporting their versions!

There are few items chicer than a classic black dress. The outfit has earned a spot in every lady's wardrobe and is today seen as a staple outfit. It is also arguably one of the most versatile pieces of clothing as one can never go wrong with black.

Bright colours like purple, pink, yellow, etc. will always look pretty but they look even better when paired with the dark hue.

Take it to a party by adding some glittery accessories, a casual evening out or even just lounge at home in the comfortable item.

Celebrities too swear by this piece and especially love to wear the strappy variation of it to make a statement. Take a look!

Tara Sutaria

Keeping it simple, Tara threw on a simple straight slip dress in which she looked elegant. To keep it casual, she went sans accessories or any dark makeup.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Known for making every look glam, Bebo's black strappy number featured a plunging neckline that showed off her cleavage. The body hugging number also highlighted her hourglass figure well and featured a short train, making it perfect for the red carpet.



Showing off her love for bodycon dresses, Katrina Kaif opted for a Rasario number with a tan corset-like design at her waist to break away from the all-black look.



Elevating the look slightly, Shraddha opted for a Dolce & Gabbana ankle-length dress that featured a ruched off-shoulder like sleeve. She looked dreamy in this outfit, we thought!

Jonas

Always on trend, Priyanka Chopra also opted for the strappy black dress but with a cut-out twist. The dress that ended well above her thigh had triangular material hanging from its hem, to give it more length in an unusual way.

Selena Gomez

Looking elegant as ever, Selena kept it simple with a classic strappy LBD as she attended a red carpet event. Yellow heels and gold hoop earrings made for a contrasting look to this outfit. With her hair pulled back into a sleek bun and smokey eyes, she aced red carpet dressing.

Hailey Bieber

Giving tough competition to Sel, Hailey Bieber too sported a similar strappy black dress that showed a tad bit more skin. It was backless and featured a thigh-high slit.

She accessorised the look with knee length black boots and stacked up neckpieces to amp up the glam.

Taylor Swift

Looking like a retro queen, in complete Taylor Swift style, she opted for a glittery black dress with a deep, plunging neckline. It also hugged her body and showed off her slender figure. Her hair was styled into glossy, retro curls and dark makeup completed her look for the red carpet.

Who do you think rocked the spaghetti-strap black dress best? Comment below and let us know!

