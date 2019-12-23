Tara Sutaria to Selena Gomez: List of all the essentials you need to look chic this winter

Dressing up for winters can be quite dreary. Who wants to look glamorous when the cold literally hurts your bones? Well, your favourite celebs might have a contrasting opinion on this matter.

Winters can make you fall in line with the humdrum routine of picking up the warmest piece in your closet. Be it a scarf, a jacket or a beanie. Why is it so hard to put a smart and most importantly warm winter look together? Well, for us it is all about monkey caps and pudgy jackets but leave it to the leading ladies of Bollywood and Hollywood on how to look chic in winter outfits. Winter can’t be dealt without puffy clothes. You gotta keep warm! But how you layer those bulgy pieces is the key.

Our celebrities have always been present to take up a new challenge. This time, they are fighting the cold itself. The first step being, clinging on to those staples. Turtleneck, boots, jackets, overcoats, scarves, etc. having a strong foundation to build your winter wardrobe might just come in handy. The second step is where you get to be the artist that you are. Get creative, try some bold colours, shimmery accessories, cool shades or lingerie (yes, we haven’t lost it!) whatever suits you best. So be ready to breath new life in your winter outfits.

Tara Sutaria

Turtlenecks are a winter must have, period. There is no debating that this chic piece of apparel is really good at keeping you warm. Take cues from Tara on how to ornament this winter essential. The 24 year old actress paired her creamish white turtleneck with a sharply tailored suit by Paule Ka of the same tint. And did we fail to mention those vintage shades? Her look was an ode to all those ardent minimalists out there.

Let’s get it out, some of us just aren’t pant-girls. We like the easiness and breeziness of a dress. Even though the breeze might freeze us to death and Kangana Ranaut just became a proud member of the “no pants” club. The Thailvi actress opted for a black dress with green florals and paired it up with some chic boots. She then topped off her look with a sophisticated checkered overcoat. And who said diamonds are a girl's best friend? A Hermes Birkin bag is!

Kylie Jenner

Now write this down, a pair of boots is a winter investment. There’s no winter without boots. Simple. This 21 year old business woman donned what the internet is calling a ‘broufit’. She went head to toe monochromatic in an all brown outfit and even a brown bag! But what caught our attention are those knee length pair of boots. Kylie sure does know where to invest those big bucks. For all those people who aren’t much into experimenting with a lot of colours, monochromatic dressing is here to save you this winter.

Selena Gomez

Once a shy teenager on television to a mega fashionista, there’s no stopping her. Selena Gomez stepped out in lingerie on the streets of Paris. Yes, you heard us right! The singer-songwriter put on a black lace slip dress and since it was cold in Paris (we can’t find a different reason as to why she decided on that coat) she wrapped herself in a velvety black coat embellished with pearls. We couldn’t have put together a better ensemble and that’s why we didn’t make it on this list.

So the next time you stand confused in your closet, just take cues from the above curated list and you will be out of the door in a few minutes (and won’t freeze to death!). Boots, turtleneck, an overcoat and apparently a slip dress is all you need to combat the cold. When are you walking out in your favourite slip dress? Comment below and let us know.

