Tara Sutaria sets us in a chocolatey mood in a mini bodycon dress that's best for a date night: Yay or Nay?

What does summer style mean to you? We hope that 'keep it radiant' and 'less is more' are your basic answers. When we need maximum glamour, we turn to Tara Sutaria's style notes, somehow these have led the fail-proof and swoon-worthy way for us. And, last night was no different rather than much-expected from the young starlet. She stayed unafraid to go bold and it was just as chocolatey as they come. Dresses have easily got us excited this season but we don't have the go-to classic hues on our minds, we can't stop giving this our vote.

If keeping a tab on date nights isn't your thing, let this guide show you the dress you can totally count on to put out a jaw-dropping look. For the Ek Villain Returns wrap-up party, celebrities like Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor, and many others checked in and Tara was definitely the one who had a high-glam on. She set brown as the tone for a perfect monochrome look with a body-hugging dress. Edginess and hotness are no opposing interests for the 26-year-old and she proved it again with her red-carpet look.

With mini dresses garnering peak attention this season, this strappy ensemble can make for an unfailing pick. It came with a plunging neckline and the bustier cups made with two kinds of fabric, had stitch detailing on the satin material. She accessorised her OOTN with a cute matching arm candy, a textured leather bag with a single handle, pointed-toe glossy pumps, gold rings, and a layered bracelet. Tara's hair-dye agrees so fine with her look and we love how paying attention to details got her eye makeup to blend with her outfit's colour.

Do you love Tara's look? Let us know in the comments below.

