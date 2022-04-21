Tara Sutaria is a sexy head-turner in an ivory skirt and a crop top set by The Little Black Bow; Yay or Nay?

Thanks to the summers, we don't understand the chic language of pants anymore. We only see life in skirts and dresses now. Not only has the season made way for breezy silhouettes to go on fashionable rounds but have us look fancy and fierce. If mini skirts aren't for you or your styling forte just doesn't resonate with these, let's get a maxi in the scene?

As the heat continues, you'll want a colour that doesn't hit your eyesight hard but rather looks calm enough to live in it almost when every possible party invite makes it to your screen. That's what an ivory colour coordinated set can give you with elegance in abundance. On another day of what's happening with Tara Sutaria, she dropped a treat to show us how to live our wedding guest dreams. Off to a sangeet and don't seem to love your regular and traditional lehengas? Give a quick backseat to these and go with this set by The Little Black Bow would look mind-blowing if you had a beach shaadi to attend. Look for that invite, asap!

Styled by Meagan Concessio and photographed by Sheldon Santos, the Heropanti 2 actress rocked a two-piece handwoven combo that featured a draped skirt and cropped top to a reality show. The high-waist skirt featured a sexy thigh-high slit which also had a draped effect to complement it. She wore it with a sleeveless top that had a square neckline and hand-embroidered palm trees, cactus, and pineapples designed with taar, silk floss, and beads.

To accessorise her look, a single necklace with multiple tear-drop pendants, floral rings, and Needle Dust x Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla embroidered juttis were chosen. With her hair down in a center-partition and a dewy makeup, Tara's getup was rounded off.

